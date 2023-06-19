Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.89.

PSTG stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

