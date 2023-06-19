BTIG Research Raises Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Price Target to $20.00

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Mustang Bio Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of MBIO opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 116,416 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile



Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

