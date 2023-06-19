Argus Trims Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price to $70.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.45.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.3 %

HAS stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.58%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,232,000 after purchasing an additional 286,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

