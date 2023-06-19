Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of PAM opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.41. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

