Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of FPI opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $646.80 million, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,331,000 after acquiring an additional 226,151 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 21.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,351,000 after acquiring an additional 614,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.