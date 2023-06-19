Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DKL stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.14. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 113.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Further Reading

