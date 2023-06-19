Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.