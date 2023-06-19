Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.88.
Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.
Marathon Oil Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.