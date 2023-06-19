Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kroger (NYSE:KR) Target Price to $50.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.76.

KR stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $622,480,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,248,000 after purchasing an additional 159,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

