Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

NYSE:CHT opened at $40.88 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $1.5291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.