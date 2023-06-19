Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.