Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $97.13 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

