CIBC Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$183.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,650,000 after acquiring an additional 131,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

