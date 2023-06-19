Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $929.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.