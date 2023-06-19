Comparing ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and ECARX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $3.52 million 51.95 -$40.49 million ($0.76) -3.71 ECARX $515.70 million 0.60 -$223.18 million N/A N/A

Arbe Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arbe Robotics and ECARX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.15%. ECARX has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than ECARX.

Volatility and Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,420.03% -84.08% -69.05% ECARX N/A -54.84% -30.56%

Summary

ECARX beats Arbe Robotics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

