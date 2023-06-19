Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CU shares. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$35.02 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.24 and a 1-year high of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.14.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3176704 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

