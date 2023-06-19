Brokerages Set Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Target Price at $40.93

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.27.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $154,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $42,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $29,912,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $27,287,000.

Nextracker Trading Down 2.7 %

About Nextracker

Nextracker stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $43.97.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software.

