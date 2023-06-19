StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

