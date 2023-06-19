UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GES. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Guess’ from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of GES opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.95. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

