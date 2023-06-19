Barclays Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $151.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 278,242 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

