LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $9.87 on Friday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

