Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on DYN. Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $638.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.22. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,088.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

