Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Neogen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Neogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Neogen by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

