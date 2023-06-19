Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.92.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

Allstate stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.