Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Price Performance

ATLC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $561.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Atlanticus had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

About Atlanticus

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.