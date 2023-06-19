Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target at $29.63

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

