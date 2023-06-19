Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target at $29.63

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMSGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.