NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NS opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.84.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.