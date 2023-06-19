Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POAHY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

