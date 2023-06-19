Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

DTC opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.14 million, a PE ratio of -167.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solo Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 72,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Solo Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

