The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $13.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,188,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $411.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

