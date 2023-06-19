M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,760 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,051 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

