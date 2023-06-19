DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) & U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Critical Review

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $569.95 million 2.64 $32.16 million $2.16 53.27 DocGo $440.52 million 2.12 $34.58 million $0.20 45.05

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and DocGo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DocGo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Physical Therapy. DocGo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Physical Therapy and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 1 0 3.00 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus price target of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. DocGo has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. Given DocGo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 5.40% 10.93% 4.16% DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15%

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats DocGo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.