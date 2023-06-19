Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $489.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 722.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 264,847 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

