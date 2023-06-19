ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.