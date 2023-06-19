GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIGM stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

