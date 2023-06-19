GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GIGM stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
