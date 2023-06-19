StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.