StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
