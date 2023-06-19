Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.