Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
