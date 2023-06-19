Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

CHCI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.