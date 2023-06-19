Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.7 %
CHCI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
