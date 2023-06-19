Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

