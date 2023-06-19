Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2,528.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.