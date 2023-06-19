StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 1.9 %

DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.66.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

