IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Articles

