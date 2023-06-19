IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IRIX opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.49.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.