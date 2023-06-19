Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

CMCM stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services.

