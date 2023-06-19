StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.