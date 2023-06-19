StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

