First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $30.08 on Friday. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

