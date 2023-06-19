First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $30.08 on Friday. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
