StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.4 %

CYCC stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

