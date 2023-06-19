Shapeways Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (NYSE:SHPW)

Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 23rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

Shapeways Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHPW opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHPW. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Greg Kress purchased 50,000 shares of Shapeways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,690.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Shapeways by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 458,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shapeways by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

