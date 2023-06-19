Shapeways Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (NYSE:SHPW)

Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 23rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.
Shares of SHPW opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.35.
Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 69.81%.
In related news, CEO Greg Kress purchased 50,000 shares of Shapeways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,690.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Shapeways by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 458,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shapeways by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.
