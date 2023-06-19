Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,647.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,518.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 32.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 52,136 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambarella Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.74 on Monday. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

