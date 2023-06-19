Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,647.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,518.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 32.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 52,136 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.74 on Monday. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.49.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
