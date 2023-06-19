Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
