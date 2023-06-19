Citigroup Boosts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $29.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock valued at $28,505,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

